Messi stands tall in this Kozhikode village as World Cup fervour grips Kerala

The village of Pullavoor in Kerala's Kozhikode district is near the National Institute of Technology (NIT). But right now it is more famous for an Argentine - Lionel Messi.

That is because a 30 feet cut-out of Messi, who is widely regarded as the world's best footballer, has been erected in a prime location in the scenic village.

If you happen to drive by, it is easy to spot Messi standing tall in the famous White and Sky Blue, the iconic No. 10 on his chest and shorts, in the middle of Kurungattu Kadavu river.

It was planted there by the Argentina Fans Association of Pullavoor, a group of youngsters who are confident La Albiceleste will triumph in Qatar ending a 36-year wait for the World Cup since the genius of Diego Maradona delivered them the coveted prize in Mexico City.

Argentina Fans of Pullavoor carry the 30 feet cut-out of Lionel Messi to be be planted in the middle of the Kurungattu Kadavu River at Pullavoor in Kozhikode. Photo: Special arrangement

"We wanted to mark the occasion with something special and who else other than Messi deserves it more," said Ashik Ahamed, a member of the fans association. Jabir, Nousheer, Sidheek, Firos, Riyas and Ashraf were some of the other members of the association that worked to make the cut-out a reality.



During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the fans of Argentina in Pullavoor planted a giant flag of the South American nation on the same islet that is now owned by the diminutive genius called Messi.

The FIFA World Cup will kickoff in Qatar on November 20. Argentina and 31 other nations will compete for the prize.