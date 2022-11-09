Parassala murder: Greeshma had tried to kill Sharon at college too

Thiruvananthapuram: Greeshma, the accused in the Parassala murder case, tried to kill her lover Sharon at his college in Neyyoor as well, according to the investigation team.

Greeshma had allegedly tried to kill Sharon by mixing a high dose of paracetamol tablets in juice. Greeshma has admitted that the juice challenge at the college was part of this attempt, the probe team told the media. She had in hand more than 50 paracetamol pills for this, according to the probe team.

From Greeshma's house, the investigation team has recovered the powder used to make the ayurvedic concoction, the utensils used to mix the pesticide, a bottle and the cloth used to wipe the pesticide that had fallen on the floor of the room.

The police had also revealed that following Greeshma's confession to her family after Sharon's death, her mother Sindhu and Nirmal Kumar destroyed the evidence.

On October 25th, 23-year-old radiology student Sharon Raj passed away at Parassala in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram after consuming an ayurveda concoction mixed with poison given by his girlfriend Greeshma.