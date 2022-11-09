State universities will have separate chancellors, says Minister Bindu

Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday defended the government's move to remove the governor as the chancellor of the university.

Bindu said one chancellor will be appointed for public universities. There will be separate chancellors for agricultural and digital universities. The minister also stated that there will be a chancellor for Kerala, Calicut, Kannur MG, Sanskrit and Malayalam universities.

The cabinet on Wednesday decided to remove the governor as the chancellor of the universities. For this, the Ordinance is issued to protect the field of higher education. The minister said that she hoped that Governor Arif Muhammed Khan would fulfill the constitutional obligation to sign the ordinance.

The government has received legal advice from constitutional experts that there is no problem in removing the governor from the post of chancellor. The former Attorney General and others told the government about this.

In Bengal, the governor was removed from the post of chancellor and replaced by the chief minister. The move is to introduce the ordinance here as well, as the Bengal Legislative Assembly has passed a bill in this regard