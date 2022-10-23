Governor's order unfortunate; I may be fired next: Minister R Bindu

Thiruvananthapuram: Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Sunday termed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's order demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellors of nine universities in the state unfortunate.

"The governor's action is a unilateral one. The order, which was taken without consulting the government, is regrettable," she said.

The minister further said this was an attempt to create stagnation in the higher education sector. "The decision is a setback for the sector without a doubt," she added.

Making clear her stand against the order, Bindu said the move to orphan the state's universities cannot be accepted. "The governor might even fire me tomorrow for my stand, but I do not intend to keep mum on the issue. The order is an attempt to handcuff the government," she said.

Speaking to the media, she asked: "To date, has any governor issued such an order in the country? This is a clear indication that varsities in the state are going to be taken over by fascist forces."

Meanwhile, Law Minister P Rajeeve said he would respond after examining the legal ramifications of the governor's action.

Order part of guv's political agenda: CPM

CPM state secretary M V Govindan, responding to the Raj Bhavan's order, said the people see clearly through the governor's political agenda and they will not accept it.

"It's a crazy situation at the moment. The order will create opportunities for the Sangh Parivar to enter the state's higher education sector. As per the CPM's assessment, the governor's action violates all boundaries of democracy," said Govindan.

Vice-chancellors have been appointed in universities across Kerala as per the laws prevailing in the state. "Through their initiatives, the state's higher education sector is moving towards new levels of progress. The proof is in the grades secured by various universities in NAAC's examination," said Govindan.

Further laying out the state's plans for the educational sector, Govindan said the government, by appointing three education commissions, is aiming to raise the higher education sector to world-class standards. "In this context, the governor's order to remove the vice-chancellors can only be deemed a conspiracy to destroy the higher education sector in the state," added Govindan.

CPM state secretary MV Govindan addressing the media. Screengrab: Manorama News

Constitutionally, the governor has been resorting to dictatorial stances, which have been unheard of in other states, for some time now, said Govindan. "The latest order is an example of this. The people can see clearly through the governor's agenda. Kerala has a democratic atmosphere that upholds secular values. The decision is to scrap all that and inject superstition into the syllabus," he stated.

The Sangh Parivar knows it can never come to power in Kerala. Therefore, work is going on to replace university heads with Sangh Parivar stooges through the back door using the governor, Govindan opined.

The party secretariat, in a statement, said such agendas will be resisted and defeated by the people of Kerala.