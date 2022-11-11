Kerala Electricity Minister warns World Cup fans to stay clear of power lines

Kerala's Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty has warned football fans to keep their World Cup craze in check.

The minister brought to attention a dangerous activity done by football fans at Chovva in the Kannur district.

Krishnankutty has shared pictures that show the flags of Argentina and Portugal, two of the 32 nations competing in the FIFA World Cup beginning November 20 in Qatar, tied over live power lines.

"Here a tragedy was somehow averted. If the ropes were slightly wet a family would have been orphaned," Krishnankutty wrote on his social media handles.

The minister said that while a mere 230 Volts is enough to kill an elephant, the youngsters had performed 'foolish stunts with flags over 11000 Volts'.

"The electricity posts are meant to provide light to the world. Any unsafe activity upon it is illegal and suicidal. Don't indulge in such acts that can take your life or leave you disabled.

"Please avoid electricity posts from tying flags and other decorations. Protect your lives and don't end your family's happiness," wrote Krishnankutty.

Recently, three giant cut-outs of football stars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo planted in a river at Pullavoor in Kozhikode caused a debate.

A Portugal flag found tied over power lines at Chovva in Kannur district.

An environmentalist had objected to the raising of cut-outs in a water body claiming it will obstruct the natural flow. However, that matter appears to have been settled with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and even FIFA endorsing the celebration.

'Remove all boards after World Cup'

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Self Government, MB Rajesh has told local bodies to ensure all boards, hoardings and flex materials hoisted by football fans are removed once the World Cup in Qatar ends on December 18.

As soon as team is knocked out of the competition the fans who raised promotional materials in public should remove those. Banned plastic products should not be used, the minister said.