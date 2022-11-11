Widespread rains expected in Kerala over the weekend

Thiruvananthapuram: Expect more rains across Kerala in the next few days too. Isolated heavy rains are also likely in some places. Widespread rains are likely in the State from Friday to Monday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The low-pressure area formed over the South-West Bay of Bengal along the North-Eastern coast of Sri Lanka has intensified into a ‘well-marked low-pressure area’. This is likely to trigger rains across Kerala, the IMD warned.

The intensified low-pressure formation is likely to move in a northwestward direction towards the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast until Saturday morning. It may move in a west-northward direction through Tamil Nadu–Puducherry and Kerala regions from late Saturday to Sunday, the IMD stated.

The northeast monsoon or the rainfall during the Malayalam month of Thulam which corresponds to the months of October and November is locally known as ‘Thulavarsham’.

Kerala has been receiving intermittent rains since the commencement of the northeast monsoon by late October.