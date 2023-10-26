Heavy rain likely in Kerala till Oct 30; high tide warning sounded

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy downpour accompanied by lightning is likely to batter Kerala till October 30 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, predicted the India Meteorological Department on Thursday. As per the alert, light to moderate rain is likely to intensify on October 29 and 30 in the state. IMD has sounded yellow alert for several districts on these dates.



“Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 Kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 29th & 30th October 2023. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 26th to 28th October 2023,” reads the IMD alert.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has sounded a high tide warning for the Kerala coast on October 27, Friday. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to extreme caution till 11.30 pm as there is a possibility of sea incursion with tidal waves touching 1.8 metres. People are also advised not to venture into the sea and visit beaches due to the bad weather.

As per the alert issued at 7 pm on Thursday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts are likely to witness thunderstorm by 9 pm.

At the same time, IMD has confirmed that the northeast monsoon which is in active phase will bring light to moderate scattered rainfall over south India.