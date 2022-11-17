Kottayam-native former civil servant CV Ananda Bose appointed Governor of West Bengal

Former civil servant, CV Ananda Bose, has been appointed the Governor of West Bengal.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a communique on Thursday announcing Bose as successor to Jagadeep Dhankhar, who resigned from the post to assume office as Vice President of India.

"I will strive to construct a rainbow bridge between the state and Centre," Bose told mediapersons in Delhi.

Bose was born in Mannanam, Kottayam. He is also an author who has penned over 40 books in English, Hindi and Malayalam.

Bose had retired from service with a rank of Chief Secretary. He had been the chairman of Habitat Alliance in a consultative status with the UN.

Bose had headed a Supreme Court committee set to handle the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple treasure discovery. Most recently, he had been the advisor to Meghalaya Governor.

He served in various capacities with the state government in the past. Bose was secretary to former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran. In 2019, Bose joined the BJP.

Bose's appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, said the Rashtrapati Bhavan release.