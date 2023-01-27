Bengal Governor draws BJP ire over 'Hate Khori' prog

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday faced the wrath of BJP for participating in "Hate Khori", a ritual to mark the beginning of learning, where he took his first lesson in Bangla in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Launching a scathing attack on the governor, BJP's national vice-president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh said that it does not suit the chair of the governor to get involved in such a drama.

"I agree that everyone should attempt to learn new languages. But the governor should not have got involved in a drama. At the same time, the 'Hate Khori' programme is for children who take the first lesson of learning. But the governor is already a highly educated person. I think that he is being guided by someone," Ghosh said.

On Thursday, despite being invited, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Subendu Adhikari, did not attend the event with Mamata Banerjee as the chief guest.

He said that the "Hate Khori" programme was "cunningly orchestrated" by the state government and the Chief Minister to camouflage the scams in the education sector for which several officials of the education department, including the former Education Minister, are behind the bars.

Reacting to Ghosh's comments, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Dr Santanu Sen said the recent coordination between the governor and the state government has become an eyesore for the BJP leaders.

"BJP leaders in the state were comfortable with governors like Jagdeep Dhankhar who acted on their behest. The Governor House-state government coordination had been the tradition of the entire country. The present governor is exactly following that tradition which has irked the BJP leaders," he said.