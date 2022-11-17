Navy to set up state-of-the-art SONAR system in Idukki dam

Kulamavu (Idukki): The Idukki arch dam will soon boast a state-of-the-art Sonar system.



The Navy is setting up the Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR), featured in warships for detection, tracking, and destroying enemy ships, submarines, and underwater mines, on an experimental basis.

An indigenously developed Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterization & Evaluation (SPACE) facility, being readied at the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory at Kulamavu, will also be installed as part of the exercise to assess their functioning efficiency.

The sonar system can be used onboard various platforms, including ships, submarines, and helicopters. The SPACE facility has a specially designed submersible platform, that can be lowered to the depths of the dam for conducting underwater research.

The L & T Shipbuilding has aided in the construction of the facility. Sameer Abdul Aziz is the project director.