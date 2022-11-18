Officer probing Tvpm Corp letter controversy transferred; massive reshuffle in police

Thiruvananthapuram: A massive reshuffle has taken place in Kerala Police, with 30 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers being transferred.

K E Baiju, the Crime Branch Unit 1 head investigating the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation letter controversy case, has been transferred as SP of the State Special Branch. Reji Jacob will replace Baiju.

Thiruvananthapuram DCP Ajith Kumar will take charge as Kannur City Commissioner. He replaces R Ilango.

Kollam Rural SP K B Ravi has been appointed to Vigilance.

Ankit Ashokan is the new Thrissur City Commissioner. Kannur Rural SP K B Rajeev has also been transferred.

Alappuzha District Police chief G Jayadev has been appointed to the Anti-Terrorist Squad. He will be replaced by Chaithra Theresa John.