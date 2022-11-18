Vlogger caught with drugs, weapons at Palakkad

The excise on Thursday arrested a vlogger and another man with drugs and weapons in Palakkad.

Vignesh Venu (25), of Chunakkara Desom, Mavelikkkara and S Vineeth (28), a native of Krishnapuram, Oachira, both in Alappuzha district were taken into custody at Palakkad.

The duo reportedly did not stop at the checkpoint in Walayar but were intercepted by the excise team at Chandranagar in Palakkad.

Vignesh and Vineeth had tried to flee but were chased down by the excise team.

In their possession was 40 gm of highly potent drug Methamphetamine and weapons including a gun and billhooks. The gun reportedly was unlicensed.

The excise team said the duo refused to cooperate during questioning and seemed under the influence of drugs. Vignesh is also accused of promoting drug use through his YouTube channel 'Wikky Thug'.