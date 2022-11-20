Revenue officials tasked with SilverLine land acquisition to be withdrawn

Thiruvananthapuram: The Revenue Department has decided to redeploy officials entrusted with the land acquisition works related to ambitious SilverLine project.

The decision was likely taken on account of the long delay and uncertainty plaguing the project, and comes despite authorities scotching reports that the Rs 64,000 crore project has been shelved.

Around 200 officials are slated to be recalled. This includes seven state government officials deputed to the office of the Special Deputy Collector at Ernakulam.

The file regarding the issuance of a new order in this regard is with the Chief Secretary since last month.

The officials were entrusted SilverLine work on August 18, 2021. On October 7, their service was extended further: to August 2023.

This decision to recall them months before the end of their special service period has fueled rumours that the SilverLine project will be shelved. However, the state government, the Left Democratic Front and K-Rail have categorically denied it.

Loan agreement expires



Meanwhile, K-Rail - the project implementing agency - is yet to submit the application to renew the loan agreement with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).



The HUDCO had sanctioned Rs 3,000 crore loan for the first phase of land acquisition between Kochuveli and Chengannur. The validity expired two weeks back.

K-Rail was also hesitant to approach the Indian Railway Finance Corporation to avail the promised loan. It is reportedly waiting for a formal nod from the Railway Board for the proposed project.

The Union Finance Ministry excluding SilverLine from the Japan International Cooperation Agency's Rolling Plan has also come as a big blow.

In effect, the ambitious project enjoys no borrowings, except the KIIFB loan.

These telltale signs show that the proposed rail project - which aims to connect both ends of Kerala in lightning speed - has stalled, at least for now.