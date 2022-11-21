Annual flu vaccination proposed for all aged 65 years and above

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government is mulling an overhaul of the vaccination policy.

The expert committee on formulating the new immunization policy has recommended, among other things, mandatory annual flu vaccination for those aged 65 and above in Kerala, like in developed countries.

The committee chaired by Dr B Ekbal has submitted its recommendations including the flu vaccine for older adults to the State Health Department.

After handing it over to the Chief Minister, another round of discussion will be held to decide on which immunisations must be included in the new policy.

The suggestion of mandatory flu vaccine for those above 65 years has been made considering the high-risk factor of contracting lung infections and influenza in the current situation.

The manufacture of the vaccine would begin at the Life Sciences Park at Thonnakkal only after the policy is declared officially. Recommendations have been made on immunizations which are to be administered in a phased manner too.

Other proposals

To prevent mumps, instead of the MR (Measles Rubella) vaccine, MMR (Mumps Measles Rubella) vaccine must be administered, the panel suggested,

To prevent pertussis instead of the Td (Tetanus, Diphtheria) vaccine, booster vaccination against TDAP (Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis) must be administered, the Committee says.

(Pertussis is popularly known as whooping cough. TDAP shots are given at the age of 10.)

Polio vaccination must be done at the age of 18 months.

The committee recommends that cooks, chefs and related employees handling food must be administered with Hepatitis A Enteric fever vaccine and those who treat animals, and handles pet dogs must also be administered anti-rabies vaccination.

Children in regions where many cases of rabies are reported must be given the anti-rabies vaccination too, the committee suggests.

In order to prevent deaths due to H1 N1 infection, pregnant women must be administered with influenza vaccine.

It has also been recommended that the immunization record of all children must be verified at the time of school admission.

The expenses for the treatment and tests of those who undergo organ transplant surgeries must be included in the Karunya Health Insurance scheme. There should be a system to collate vaccination data from private hospitals also, the panel proposed.