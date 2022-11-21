'Padayappa’ at it again! Ration shop latest to be wrecked in recent days

Munnar: The majestic wild elephant fondly called ‘Padayappa’ is known to local residents for years and they vouch for the tusker to be a friendly animal all these times. But things have changed in recent months, and fear has crept into their minds.

The jumbo has struck again, this time damaging the ration shop of P Balagangadhar near Kannan Devan Factory at Kannimala Lower Division, the fourth instance of the animal raiding the shop in the last three months.

The wild tusker emerged from the woods on the wee hours of Sunday and lifted an entire sack of wheat with his trunk after breaking open the roofs. The Forest officials and Rapid Action Force personnel rushed to the scene and managed to send back the elephant to the forest.

On Friday night, it smashed and damaged the autorickshaw of Maria Das at the Kannimala Factory division. Recently, a video of the tusker attacking a KSRTC bus and breaking the windshield glass had gone viral on social media. It also ransacked fruit and vegetable shops along the GH road and feasted on the eatables in recent times as terror struck the residents and tourists arriving at the scenic locality.

The hapless villagers and Forest officials alike are baffled as to why the ‘cool’ elephant, named after the macho character played by superstar Rajinikant in a 1999 film, has taken to aggressive ways in recent months.

Though the Forest officials have initiated a study to find out the cause behind ‘Padayappa’ turning aggressive, their efforts so far didn’t bear any fruit.