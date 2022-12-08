Videos of DYFI leader in sexual act with 30 women found in phone

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 08, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Incriminating evidence has been found against Jinesh Jayan of Jinesh Bhavan, Vilavurkkal Malayam, a local leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), who is under arrest on the charge of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.

The police have found videos showing Jinesh engaging in sexual activities with around 30 women, including the minor girl. Some of the videos show him giving intoxicating substances to girls. The police also unearthed images of Jinesh using deadly weapons. The phone has been handed over to the Cyber Cell for a detailed investigation. The accused in the case is currently under remand.

Six years ago, a woman had come out with serious charges against Jinesh. After she decided to file a police complaint against Jinesh for having shared her phone number with some pornographic WhatsApp groups, party leaders intervened. However, the woman did not backtrack.

At last, after the parents of Jinesh apologised, the woman took the stand that she would not go ahead with the complaint if Rs 25,000 was paid to Gandhi Bhavan and the receipt was produced.

The incident had been circulated widely in social media channels at the time.

