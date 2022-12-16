Keralite student found dead in college hostel in Bengaluru

Our Correspondent
Published: December 16, 2022 10:55 AM IST
Nitin was a student of the AMC College on Bannerghatta Main Road : Manorama Online

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old Keralite student from Panthalayani in Kozhikode was found dead in a college hostel in Bengaluru.

Nitin, a first-year engineering student, was found dead in the washroom of the college hostel with his throat slit. He had been missing since Wednesday morning.

The student himself had slit his throat at the college hostel, according to the Bengaluru police. He ended his life as he was upset over being away from his parents, the police further said.

Nitin was a student of the AMC College on Bannerghatta Main Road.

Nitin had arrived at the college on December 1. As he was missing since Wednesday morning, his friends went to look for him at the hostel. As the hostel room was found to be locked from inside, the hostel warden informed the college authorities and the police. As the room was opened and checked, Nitin was found dead in the washroom.

Nitin is the son of Prasoon and Sreekala who are based at Panthalayani in Kerala's Kozhikode district. He also has a brother, Nirmal.

