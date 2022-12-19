Online remedy for government staff’s service-related grievances

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Government has started attempts to prevent rising litigations by its employees against the government on service-related matters.



The Chief Secretary has directed the heads of departments to set up portals in each wing in one month to redress the employees’ grievances online. This has been initiated on the recommendation of the Bureaucratic-Administrative Reforms wing.

Responsible officers should receive service-related complaints online and answer through the portal within 15 days.

Only if the grievance is not redressed should the employee move the court. However, there is no bar on approaching courts in emergency situations.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Bureaucratic-Administrative Reforms wing to coordinate with the IT Department for setting up the online portal.

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal Act 20 (1) stipulates that on all service-related complaints, employees should seek all sorts of remedies available in the service rules before approaching the court. However, thousands of cases are now pending before various courts, including tribunals.