Anthoor resort row: Report indicates construction done after levelling hillock

Kannur: Even as the Kannur Ayurvedic Medical Care Private Limited resort had left CPM Central Committee member E P Jayarajan in the eye of a storm right from the stage of its construction, allegations of illegal acquisition of property are being raised for the first time now.

Jayarajan used to refer to the resort as a business establishment run by his son, partnering with a few others. The participation of Mambram Divakaran, a KPCC executive committee member who is against K Sudhakaran MP within the Congress party, had also raised a few eyebrows. Later, Mambram Divakaran was ousted from the party in connection with the election to the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital board. In 2016, Mambram Divakaran had contested against Pinarayi Vijayan in the Dharmadom constituency.

Kerala Shastra Sahithya Parishad had been all out against the resort right from the beginning citing that the resort was built by levelling a hillock - Udappanakkunnu in Morazha. Parishad had then filed a complaint to the District Collector too. The resort is in Morazha, the home town of CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

As per the enquiry report received by the Collector, the resort construction began with the approval from Anthoor Municipality and the soil mined from the hillock was levelled and spread at the site itself. There was no action initiated on the complaints thereafter.

While Anthoor Municipality denied the final approval for a convention centre owned by Sajan Parayil, the NRI returnee who committed suicide, citing minor flaws, it has given approval to the resort constructed on 11 acres after levelling a hillock.

Allegations were also that the resort owners procured all the approval documents while the State was engrossed in the election works.