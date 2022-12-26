Man dies after being swept away by wave; three others go missing

Thiruvananthapuram: A man died after being swept away by the sea here on Christmas day, while three others went missing after the sea suddently turned rough after heavy rains.

Franco (38), a native of Arattuvazhi, was swept away by a giant wave when he was bathing in the sea near Thumba on Sunday noon. Though fishermen recused him and rushed him to the hospital, his life couldn’t be saved.



Shreyas (16), hailing from Puthanthoppu, and Kaniyapuram native Sajid (19) went missing in the sea near Puthanthoppu. Another person along with them was rescued. Sajan Antony (34) went missing from Mambally in Anchuthengu. The incidents happened on Sunday evening.

Coast Guard personnel and fishers are continuing the search for the missing people on Monday morning.

According to fishermen, the sea suddenly turned rough following sudden unexpected rains. Also, there were undercurrents that resulted in the mishaps. The victims went to take a bath in the sea without realizing this, they said.

Though the Coast Guard personnel and fishermen indulged in searches late into the sea, those who went missing could not be traced.

In a separate incident, a housewife, who was swept aside by waves at Muthalapozhi beach, was rescued. The incident happened when she went into the waters along with her grandson to wash their legs.

Rough sea alert

Tourists are advised not to venture into sea and a rough sea alert has been issued by Indian Meterological Department (IMD) following sudden rains in the Kerala coast, till 11.30 pm on Monday. Winds of the speed 55 km to 65 kms are also expected on Kerala coast on the day.