Maggot-infested, adulterated food: Notice issued to 58 restaurants in Kannur

Kannur: The Food Safety Department on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections in restaurants and eateries across Kannur Corporation.

Officials seized stale food from 58 restaurants, with Arabic dishes like tandoori chicken and al-fahm being the most common among those. Some dishes were even found infested with maggots. All establishments were issued notices by the department.

On Tuesday, surprise raids were held across 429 restaurants in the state, as part of Operation Holiday.

Of those, 43 establishments were directed to be shut down -- 22 for not maintaining the hygiene parameters stipulated by the department and 21 for not possessing a license. Notices were issued to 138 restaurants and food samples from 44 eateries were sent for testing.

Health Minister Veena George said inspections will continue in the coming days as well.