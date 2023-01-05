Illegal for govt employees to go on strike, says HC

Kochi: Demanding strict action against the government employees who call for stir, Kerala High Court has said that it was illegal for them to go on strike, and that such protesters are not entitled to salary.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar of the High Court also observed that payment of salary by the government to strikers would only encourages more such stirs.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Thiruvananthapuram resident Chandrachudan Nair against the strike called by joint trade unions last year.

The court in earlier occasion too had criticised the granting of salary to the striking employees.