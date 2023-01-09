Two killed after truck runs over 3 two-wheelers in Kochi

Kochi: In a shocking incident, two persons were killed when a Taurus truck ran over three stationary two-wheelers in front of a petrol pump on the National Highway at Cheranalloor in Ernakulam district on Monday.

The deceased are Naseeb (38), son of Kuriyamparambil Shamsu of Mannam, Paravoor, and Lisa Antony (38), residing at Arakkal House, Chirayam at Panayikulam.

Naseeb worked at a firm printing flex boards and Lisa was a nurse at Amrita Hospital in Kochi. Both of them were heading to their workplaces when the accident took place around 10.15 am.

Another person, Raveendran, was seriously injured in the mishap and is now in hospital.

In the morning, one bike stopped in front of a newly-opened petrol pump at Cheranalloor to cross the road. Two other two-wheelers braked to let the bike enter the petrol pump. However, the huge Taurus truck which was right behind these vehicles raced ahead and ran over all the three two-wheelers and the riders.

While Naseeb and Lisa died on the spot, Raveendran was rushed to the hospital with grave injuries.

The police soon arrested the driver of the truck after CCTV visuals were obtained.

Apart from her husband, Lisa is survived by her children Sreya Rose and Izra Mariya. Naseeb leaves behind his wife Najiya.