Water tariff hike: Public to bear the brunt for fault of govt institutions

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Government’s decision the other day to hike water charges has come as a shocker for the common man.

In fact, the public is being penalized for the fault of various government offices and public institutions which together owe the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) a whopping 70 % of the total Rs 1763 crore arrears. LDF Convener E P Jayarajan said on Friday that the water rate hike is being effected to alleviate the huge debt of KWA.

However, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine himself informed the assembly on December seven that the cash-strapped KWA is yet to receive Rs 1763 crore in arrears from various defaulters.

Out of this, the government offices, local-self bodies, and public institutions defaulted in paying Rs 269.75 crore, Rs 967.78 crore, and Rs 10.43 crore respectively. Comparatively, the outstanding dues of household and non-household consumers are only Rs 209.52 crore and Rs 306.23 crore.



Though all the government departments are extended funds to meet water and power tariffs via budget allocations, none are used to remit the water charges. But they pay up the electricity bills on time as the KSEB will disconnect the power supply upon defaulting.

There are institutions that have failed to pay water charges for the last 15 years. The KWA managed to collect just Rs 40.5 crore towards arrears under an amnesty scheme extended to defaulters in July last.

Citing dire financial straits, the KWA has put forward three suggestions for increasing one paise per litre of water. An LDF leadership meeting accepted one of the proposals.

Only when the Government issues an order after the cabinet accepts the water charge hike would it be clear as to which proposal was accepted by the LDF. The tariff increase will be effected only after this. The KWA eyes a hike in revenue to the tune of Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore a year upon increasing one paise per litre.

Health dept leads the list of defaulters

The health department is the biggest defaulter with Rs 127.52 crore remaining unpaid for years. It is followed by the Public Works department (Rs 27.24 crore), and the Education department (Rs 13.31 crore).

The least outstanding due is owed by the Civil Supplies department -- Rs 1.17 lakh. The Irrigation department, which comes under the Water Resources Minister, too defaulted in paying Rs 92.15 lakh.