Poultry body offers free chicken for Kalolsavam with a rider

Thrissur: The recently concluded school arts festival, Kalolsavam, had hit the headlines not just for the talents on display but also for an unsavoury row over the absence of non-vegetarian food on the menu.

The State Government authorities then hinted to revise the fare next time by including meat dishes, and this may not entail additional expenses as the Poultry Farmers and Traders Committee has now offered to supply chicken free.



The office-bearers of the poultry body promised to supply necessary quantity of chicken if non-vegetarian food is served at the next Kerala School Kalolsavam.

State president of the committee, Binny Immatty and secretary T S Pramod said that chicken would be supplied free wherever arts festivals were conducted in the State.

Education Minister V Sivankutty had earlier said the non-vegetarian food would be included from the next school arts festival.

“Vegetarian food is an old custom. Whatever that be, next year there will be vegetarian and non-vegetarian food," Sivankutty said as the row erupted.

Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food are served at sports festivals in the State.