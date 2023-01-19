Kerala Christmas New Year bumper lottery results announced

Thiruvanathapuram: The Kerala Christmas-New Year bumper lottery results were announced on Thursday.

The results were announced at 2 pm at Gorkey Bhavan here. The ticket number XD236433 has secured the first prize of Rs16 crore.

The winning ticket was sold by lottery agent Madhusoodhanan at Mookambika lucky centre in Palakkad's Vadakkanthara. The prize money would be given after a deduction of 10 per cent agency commission and 30 per cent tax.

The second prizes of Rs 1 crore each, are for ticket numbers: XA 107077, XB 158053, XC 398288, XD 422823, XE 213859, XG 323942, XH 226052, XJ 349740, XK 110254, XL 310145.

A prize money Rs 1 lakh each will be distributed to 20 winners. Prizes up to Rs 1 lakh may be claimed from the respective district lottery offices.

The summer bumper was also launched during the event.

The prize-winner of the lottery will need to surrender the winning ticket within 30 days of the draw with all necessary documents.

The prize money was only Rs 12 crore last year. The cost of a ticket was raised from Rs 300 to Rs 400 this year.

While 43 lakh tickets were sold in the 2021 bumper, only 33 lakh tickets were printed this time.