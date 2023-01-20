Missing Kasaragod man, woman found hanging in Guruvayur lodge

Thrissur: A man and woman, who went missing from Kasaragod 13 days ago, were found dead at a lodge in Guruvayur in Thrissur district on Friday.

The deceased — Mohammed Shareef of Kallar and his neighbour Sindhu — were found hanging from the ceiling of a room in the lodge.

Rajapuram police in Kasaragod had registered a missing case after they went missing on January 7.

Shareef was an autorickshaw driver and has three children, while Sindhu was a homemaker with two kids. According to police, the duo were close for a long time.

Though their relatives knew about the relationship, it came as a shock to them when Shareef and Sindhu decided to abandon their spouses and kids and leave.

As per reports, the duo checked into the lodge at 9.30 pm on Thursday. On Friday, the staff went to their room to inform them that they had exceeded their checkout time; however, nobody opened the door. Growing suspicious, the hotel staff cracked open the window of the room and saw the bodies.

The police were immediately informed and they contacted the family members.