5 ISRO canteen employees killed in car crash in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 23, 2023 06:45 AM IST Updated: January 23, 2023 08:19 AM IST
The car, which met with the accident in Alappuzha. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Five people were killed in a deadly car crash on the National Highway in Ambalappuzha shortly after last midnight.

The deceased are Prasad and Shiju, natives of Perumkadavila in Alathur in Palakkad district; Amal, a native of Munroe Thuruth in Kollam; Sachin and Sumod.

All five were employees at the ISRO canteen in Thiruvananthapuram. They were returning home from a wedding, the police said. 

The truck which met with the accident in Alappuzha. Photo: Manorama

The car they were travelling in crashed into a truck near Kakkazhom overbridge at 1:30 am on Monday. While four died on the spot, one passed away at the hospital.

Their bodies will be released to their relatives after autopsy at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

The truck was en route to Alappuzha from Andhra Pradesh. The truck driver and helper were taken into custody by the police.

The car, which met with the accident in Alappuzha. Photo: Manorama
