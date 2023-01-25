Disappointing response from leaders, deteriorating standards led to resignation: Anil Antony

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC digital media cell convener and senior Congress leader A K Antony’s son Anil Antony, who resigned from Congress on Tuesday following the row over his tweet on the controversial BBC documentary, said the disappointing response from Congress leaders led to it.



"What happened in the past 24 hours pained me a lot. In such a scenario someone like me working in the Congress will neither benefit me or the party," he told Manorama News.

Anil said he is a Stanford University graduate and is an Artificial Intelligence professional, and has decided to focus on the field from now on.

Anil, who started working in Congress in 2017, said he knew the sources of the social media backlash that he faced for the past one day. "My first tweet very clearly stated my stand on the documentary, in four lines. All I meant to say was that playing politics in the core interests of the country was not good. But it was unnecessarily twisted out of context. Many asked me to withdraw the tweet and even said action would be taken against me, which I welcomed.”

Regarding the response from fellow Congress leaders like V T Balram and others, who welcomed his resignation, he said, “The response from leaders is disappointing and the standards of the party are deteriorating. Many Congressmen think that you can criticise a government even at the cost of ruining a nation.”

His father and senior politician A K Antony refused to comment on Anil's resignation.