I stick to my opinion, but not against documentary screening: Anil Antony

New Delhi: Anil Antony, KPCC digital media cell convener and senior Congress leader A K Antony’s son, said, he sticks to his opinion against the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat riots.

Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in 🇮🇳 placing views of BBC, a 🇬🇧 state sponsored channel with a long history of 🇮🇳 prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over 🇮🇳 institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty. — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 24, 2023

He said, he still believes the documentary undermines India’s sovereignty. His opinion clashed with the stance of the Congress party and he has drawn much flak from within the party. However, Anil clarified that there is nothing wrong with the Youth Congress screening the documentary and that he is not for banning it. Anil was speaking during Manorama News Counter Point.

Anil had earlier tweeted that the references in the documentary of a ‘state-sponsored channel’ will ‘undermine India’s sovereignty’.

Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil himself had come out and disclaimed Anil Antony’s statement. Shafi clarified that what he says is the official opinion. Rigil Makutty had also demanded action against Anil Antony. KPCC president K Sudhakaran said Anil Antony is not part of the KPCC digital cell anymore. The reorganisation of the digital cell is on.

Sudhakaran added that the documentary will be screened in various places across the State. The controversial BBC documentary was screened in different places in the State. Minor clashes were reported during a march by the BJP workers to the venue where the documentary was screened at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram.

The documentary was screened at Poojappura junction under the leadership of DYFI. As the BJP workers tried to get past the barricades, the police blocked them, leading to a scuffle between the policemen and the BJP workers. Later, the cops used water cannons to bring the situation under control. Permission was denied for screening the documentary at Kannur University and Kozhikode Central University.

The DYFI had announced that it would screen the BBC documentary against Modi across the State. The Police have charged a case against the BJP leaders who led a march to the Kozhikode Commissioner's office alleging that the Police did not stop the screening of the BBC documentary.