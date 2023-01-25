Padma Shri for Malayali Gandhian VP Appukutta Poduval

A Malayali Gandhian is among those declared winners of the Padma Shri announced on the eve of the Republic Day on Wednesday.

VP Appukutta Poduval, 99, a native of Kannur is the lone Malayali to be honoured with the nation's fourth-highest civilian honour this year.

Poduval, a native of Payyannur, was encouraged to join the freedom struggle after listening to Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi during their visits to Payyannur.

Later, he participated in the Quit India Movement in 1942 and was jailed. Poduval was also a proponent of Khadi.