Padma Shri for Malayali Gandhian VP Appukutta Poduval

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 25, 2023 09:21 PM IST Updated: January 25, 2023 09:48 PM IST
VP Appukkutan Poduval.

A Malayali Gandhian is among those declared winners of the Padma Shri announced on the eve of the Republic Day on Wednesday.

VP Appukutta Poduval, 99, a native of Kannur is the lone Malayali to be honoured with the nation's fourth-highest civilian honour this year.

Poduval, a native of Payyannur, was encouraged to join the freedom struggle after listening to Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi during their visits to Payyannur.

RELATED ARTICLES

Later, he participated in the Quit India Movement in 1942 and was jailed. Poduval was also a proponent of Khadi.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout