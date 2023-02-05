Illegal adoption row: Baby was born to Ernakulam natives at Kalamassery Medical College

The biological parents of a baby, whose alleged adoption by a Thripunithura couple has been challenged by the Child Welfare Committee, are Ernakulam natives, reports Manorama News.

Earlier on the day, the CWC asked the Thripunithura couple, Anoop Kumar and Sunitha, to surrender the baby and urged the authorities to track down the biological parents.

From the birth report accessed by Manorama News, it has emerged that the baby was born to Ernakulam natives at the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

According to the report, the girl was born on August 27, 2022. However, the address and details of the parents that had been provided were fake. For now, the identity of the real parents remains unknown.

The alleged fake birth certificate, which led to the unraveling of the illegal adoption case, states that the baby as born on January 31, 2023. The hospital's administrative assistant A Anilkumar, who is accused of forging the certificate had acquired the fake document on February 1.

A complaint filed by A N Rehana, the kiosk executive in the birth/death registration department of the Kalamassery Municipality had shed light on the matter.

She had allegedly found certain discrepancies in the birth report and enquired with the labour room nurses, who allegedly declared that they had no record of a childbirth to Anoop Kumar-Sunitha.

Based on Rehana's complaint, the police booked Anilkumar and the subsequent probe revealed that the baby had been illegally adopted.

Meanwhile, the Thripunithura couple has gone missing with the baby and the identity of the biological parents remains unclear.