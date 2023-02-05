Suspicion over a birth certificate sheds light on illegal adoption in Ernakulam

A year after a couple in the state capital waged a legal battle to win back their baby, another illegal adoption row has emerged in Kerala, this time in Ernakulam.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has found that a couple in Thripunithura adopted illegally and has been directed to surrender the baby.

Meanwhile, the couple has gone missing with the baby and the police have set out a team to locate them. A search is also on to track the biological parents.

"The child must be surrendered with the CWC and it will be provided care at a specialised childcare centre," said CWC chairperson KK Shaju.

He added that once the biological parents are found, they will be asked to sign a surrender deed, and if they don't do it, the child will be declared abandoned and will be free for adoption.

Fake birth certificate

The illegal adoption matter had sprung out of a fake birth certificate case involving A Anilkumar, the administrative assistant of the Government Medical College at Kalamassery.

Late last week, the medical college authorities found alleged forgery in a birth certificate issued to a newborn from the Kalamassery Municipality.

Fingers were pointed at Anilkumar, who in turn accused the medical college superintendent, Dr Ganesh Mohan of forgery. In between the forgery fiasco, the authorities suspected a case of illegal adoption, which was verified by the CWC on Sunday.

An enquiry led by the medical college principal found Anilkumar guilty of forgery. The superintendent had refuted the allegations against him and labelled Anilkumar as a born criminal. He also released CCTV footage showing Anilkumar attempting to beg his forgiveness once the allegation came to light.

On Sunday, Health Minister Veena George ordered the suspension of Anilkumar.

Meanwhile, Rehana, a temporary staff at the Kalamassery Municipality, who issued the certificate without allegedly crosschecking, was fired. She has accused the hospital superintendent of forgery.

In April 2021, Thiruvananthapuram-native Anupama S Chandran had approached CWC alleging illegal adoption. Anupama's family had objected to her relationship with Ajith and illegally given up their baby for adoption. The couple won back custody of their son after a seven-month battle.