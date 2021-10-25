Adoption case final verdict today, govt to intervene on Anupama's behalf

Thiruvanthapuram: The Vanchiyoor Family Court will announce the final verdict on the adoption of Anupama's child on Monday.



The government pleader had informed the court that the child's mother was alive and that she has demanded posession of her child.

The court will consider the government's request to halt the adoption proceedings till the investigation in the case was completed.

Anupama S Chandran, daughter of a CPI (M) local committee member, whose baby had been put up for adoption by her parents last year without her knowledge, on Sunday said she has no faith in the police probe into the matter.

Speaking to reporters, she said the police told her that it has initiated investigation based on her complaint made in September but has not taken into consideration her complaints in April to the police as well as the Chief Minister.

"In such a situation, I do not have faith in the police investigation," she said.

Meanwhile, six people including Anupama's parents sought anticipatory bail after a case was registered on Anupama's complaint. The district court would take up their pleas for consideration on October 28.

On Saturday, State Health Minister Veena George said the government's stand was that the child should be with the mother itself and the government has decided to intervene before the final adoption order.

"The child is currently in foster care. The adopting parents register with the national-level central adoption and resources agency for adopting the child. All these matters are monitored by the court. The final order is yet to come. It's a complex process. But our policy is that the child should be with the mother," she told the media.

Anupama on Saturday staged a hunger strike before the State Secretariat demanding that her child be returned to her. She has accused her parents of having taken away her newborn child forcibly from her soon after its birth a year ago and alleged that though she had complained about it to the police several times since April, they were reluctant to register a case against the family members. However, Peroorkkada police here has said a case was registered earlier this week against six people, including her parents, sister and husband, and father's two friends, and said the delay happened as they were awaiting legal opinion.

(With PTI inputs.)