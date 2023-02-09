Palakkad woman dies after stillbirth, health minister orders probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 09, 2023 08:22 PM IST
Anitha, the victim of alleged medical negligence at Chittoor Taluk Hospital (left). Photos: Screengrab from Manorama News

Palakkad: A young Palakkad woman, who suffered a stillbirth at the Chittoor Taluk Hospital, died of complications soon after here on Thursday.

Anitha, a native of Parakkalam, Nalloppilly in the district, died in an ambulance that was taking her to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital reportedly due to excessive bleeding.

Family and relatives of the victims have alleged medical negligence on the part of the Taluk Hospital authorities.

They have claimed that the doctor, who treated Anitha since she was admitted to the hospital on February 6, was unavailable when she went into labour. The baby was stillborn.

The hospital authorities have refuted the allegations.

Health Minister Veena George has instructed the health director to probe the incident and submit a report.

