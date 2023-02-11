Water charges to go up further with 5% additional hike on basic tariff

Thiruvananthapuram: The water charges have been hiked again close on the heels of a one-paisa increase per litre that came into force discreetly on February 3. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has now dealt a double blow to its consumers by increasing the basic tariff by an additional 5% from April 1. The latest increase has been effected as a precondition for sanctioning an additional loan amount from the Central Government.



The bi-monthly water bills were set to go up by approximately Rs 50 to 500 for three slabs with the recent increase in tariff that came into force earlier this month.

Now the charges will increase additionally by Rs 3.50 to Rs 60 in different slabs. There will be an increase in the basic tariffs of all sections, including domestic, non-domestic, industrial connections, tanker lorries, and public tap supplies of local bodies. The fixed and sewage charges of non-domestic users will also increase.

The KWA authorities had earlier hinted that the 5% increase would not be effected in light of the one-paisa hike. However, in a reply given in the Legislative Assembly, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said no decision has been taken to withdraw the 5% hike to be effected annually. The Minister also confirmed this to ‘Manorama’ on Friday.

In all likelihood, there will be a 5% increase in the basic tariff in the coming years too.

Meanwhile, the KWA Managing Director will write a letter to the Government to seek clarity on the exact date from which the one-paisa raise has to be effected. The KWA is yet to decide whether it should be effected before or after February 3. The KWA has taken the stand that the Government should take a decision on the matter.