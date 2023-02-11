TVM fire: Licence of aquarium shop has no mention of bldg number

Thiruvananthapuram: A shop selling aquariums near Akashvani in Vazhuthacaud here was completely gutted by a huge fire on Friday evening.

It is suspected that the shop's licence was granted by the Corporation in an illegitimate fashion as the permit does not specify a building number.

The owner of the shop SR Ajil has dismissed the allegation.

The fire broke out in the aquarium shop at around 4 pm on Friday. People alerted the fire brigade when they saw plumes of smoke rising from the shop. The shop was located on a narrow road.

The fire later spread to the neighboring houses.

Meanwhile, allegations are rife that the Corporation is not taking sufficient measures to ensure the safety of buildings despite several fire breakouts in the city recently.