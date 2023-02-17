Chennai: A Malayali woman railway employee was assaulted brutally by a man in Sengottai, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday.

The railway gate employee Vidya Chandran hails from Kerala's Kollam district.

The man attacked the woman's face with a stone and dragged her along the railway tracks. He also attempted to assault her sexually.

The woman told the police that a man attacked her between 8.30 pm and 9 pm while she was talking over phone inside the Railway gate cabin.

Though she ran away, he followed her and attacked her. She eventually took refuge in a nearby house. She was later admitted to the Railway hospital in Tirunalveli with injuries.

Her condition is satisfactory, the hospital sources said.

Pavoochathram police are checking if there were someone else with the person.

Railway police and Pavoorchathram police have registered separate cases and have started an investigation, Manorama News reported.