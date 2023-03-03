Fire at Brahmapuram waste plant continues to blaze after 14 hours, smoke engulfs Kochi

Kochi: A major fire which broke out at the Brahmapuram waste plant on Thursday is yet to be doused.



The smoke from the fire has engulfed the Kochi city making even commuting difficult. Heavy smoke with a strong odour is billowing over densely populated regions like Tripunthara and Kakkanad.

Though 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately to contain the blaze, the fire has not been completely extinguished. More units have rushed to the spot since then.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 pm in the waste dumped at the plant and such incidents happen every year around this time due to the extreme heat, police said.

The lack of functional fire and safety equipments at the solid waste plant is also acting as a hassle to the firemen.