KSEB cuts off power supply to Minister Prasad’s house despite bill payment

Our Correspondent
Published: March 07, 2023 10:41 AM IST
The Minister had paid the power bill of Rs 490 on February 24 online. Photo: Manorama Online

Charummoodu (Alappuzha): In a goof-up, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) disconnected the power supply to the Nooranad house of State Agriculture Minister P Prasad located though the bill was paid a week ago.

The Minister had paid the power bill of Rs 490 on February 24 online. Six days late, on March 2, the local KSEB staff disconnected the power supply by removing the fuse.

On being informed about the power disconnection, the Minister called up the KSEB headquarters Vydyuthi Bhavanam in Thiruvananthapuram and soon the power supply was reinstated.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Minister who is based at the State Capital arrives at his Nooranad house only once or twice a month. No one else stays here.

As the Minister had informed that he would reach by Monday night, Panchayath Member Ajayaghosh visited the house to check everything was in order and found that there was no power.

Vydhyuthi Bhavan has sought an explanation from the officials of the Nooranad Section of the KSEB.

The officials claimed the bill was pending for two months and they did not know that the payment was done.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout