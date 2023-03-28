'Anumol was strangled with scarf,' police reveal details of Kanchiyar murder

Kattappana: The murder of Anumol, a school teacher by her husband has shocked Kerala last week. Now, the police have revealed chilling details of the murder after the interrogation of the accused Bijesh and evidence collection.



Bijesh told police he strangled Anumol with a scarf and dragged her to the bedroom, before wrapping her body in a blanket and placing it under the cot.

The accused confessed to murdering his wife when the police took him for evidence collection at his house on Monday.

Bijesh Benny (29) of Vattamukalel, Pezhumkandath, murdered his wife Anumol (Valsamma-27) of Pambakkada, Pambanar in Idukki, on March 17.

On the fateful day of the murder, Anumol was sitting on a chair in the hall. Bijesh, who came from behind, tied a scarf around her neck and began to strangulate her. He pushed her from behind and she fell backwards with her head banging to the floor. The enraged accused dragged her to the bedroom. In his attempt to make the murder look like a suicide, he threw her into the bed and slashed the vein in her left wrist.

He then tied the scarf to the window rail and tried to suffocate himself to death. He also attempted to cut his wrist, the police said.

However, when his attempts failed, he removed gold ornaments from Anumol’s body and went to bed.

The next morning, he dragged the body to the floor and covered it with a blanket before hiding it under the cot. He then sold off Anumol’s phone and pawned the gold ornaments for Rs 11,000, police said.

The trigger

Anumol, who was a teacher at a nursery school at Pallikkavala in Kanchiyar, had collected Rs 10,000 from students and kept the sum with her. Bijesh took it from her and spent it and didn’t care to return the money, following which she complained to the Women’s Cell of the police. A heated argument erupted between the two over the matter, resulting in the cold-blooded murder, police said.

Earlier on March 12, talks to resolve the issue were held based on the complaint submitted by Anumol to the women’s cell. Following this, Bijesh left for his house in Vengalurkada. Anumol continued to stay at Pezhumkandath for two days. She then started commuting to the school from a relative’s house in Mattukkatta.

During the daytime on March 17, Bijesh reached the house at Pezhumkandath while Anumol reached there at 7 pm. A dispute soon erupted between the couple, leading to the murder.