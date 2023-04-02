Thrissur man dies of suspected food poisoning

Thrissur: A 57-year-old man died of suspected food poisoning at Govt. Medical College here on Sunday. The deceased is Avanoor native Saseendran.

According to reports, Saseendran was rushed to the Govt. Medical College after he vomited blood. It is learnt that he fell ill after having breakfast at his house.

Saseendran's wife and two coconut tree climbers also fell ill and complained of similar symptoms, say reports. They are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The coconut tree climbers also had food from Saseendran's residence. Medical college police have started an investigation into the death.