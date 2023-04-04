Pala, the lucky repeat lottery winner

Pala: Fortune has smiled on Pala again in the draw of lots for the State lottery. A ticket sold in Pala won the first prize of Rs 75 lakh in the Win Win lottery for which the draw of lots was conducted on Monday.

The prize was won by the lottery ticket bearing the number 149590 in the series W713 which was sold from the Hannah lucky centre owned by Sathi Mathew of Kattakayam road. The owner of the winning lottery ticket has not been identified. This is the sixth first prize that has been won in Pala in recent times.

· The first prize of Rs 70 lakh of the Nirmal lottery for which the draw of lots was conducted on December 30 last year, was won by a ticket sold by an agency in Pala. A native of Uzhavoor was the lucky person.

· A ticket sold in Pala also won the second prize of Rs 5 crore in the Onam bumper in September last. A native of Edanad who won the prize, did not reveal his name.

· A native of Poonjar won the first prize of Rs 70 lakh of the Nirmal lottery in June last. Luck was brought by a ticket that the man, who sells lottery tickets in Pala, had kept without selling.

· Tickets sold in Pala also won first prize in “Bhagya Mithra” in July 2021, and in “Karunya” in September.