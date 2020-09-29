Coming soon: 1 lottery & 5 first-prize winners to get Rs 1 crore each

Thiruvananthapuram: One lottery but with five first-prize winners. And all five winners will get the prize money of Rs 1 crore each.

The new monthly lottery ticket, Bhagyamitra, will be available in the market from next month. This will be the only ticket to have more than one first-prize winner.

The first draw is likely to be conducted on November 1. The lottery draw will be held on the first Sunday of every month. The ticket rate is Rs 78.13 but with the addition of the 28 per cent GST, the actual ticket price will come up to Rs 100.

The new lottery is being introduced to make up for the revenue loss, sustained after the Pournami lottery was cancelled.

It has also been decided to conduct the draw of four lotteries in a week from next month onwards. Currently, only the draw of three lotteries are conducted in a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The draw of Sthree Shakti will be held on Monday, Akshaya on Wednesday, Nirmal on Friday and Karunya on Saturday. This new schedule will come into effect from October 1.

The lottery sales, that had dipped during the lockdown days, have picked up momentum now.