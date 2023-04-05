Malayalam
Govt to resume welfare pension distribution from Monday

Our Correspondent
Published: April 05, 2023 07:46 AM IST
Two months' pension will be given as the government's 'Vishukaineettam'. Photo: AFP/File
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will distribute two months' welfare pension from Monday. The beneficiaries will receive Rs 3200 ahead of the Vishu festival. The pension for January and February will be distributed together, said reports.

The government has sanctioned Rs 1871 crore for the welfare pension distribution.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal stated that the two months' pension will be given as the government's 'Vishukaineettam'.

The distribution of various welfare pensions was interrupted in the state amid the financial crisis of the government. Pension for the month of December was distributed in February.

