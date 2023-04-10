Kerala launches Year of Enterprises 2.0, aims to take 1,000 firms to Rs 100-cr club

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday sought to present a rosy picture of the industrial scenario in the state as he launched the second edition of the Year of Enterprises – an ambitious project aiming to launch one lakh enterprises a year.



The chief minister inaugurated the Year of Enterprises 2.0 even as the state government says that 1.39 lakh enterprises were launched in the state during the previous edition of the pro-business campaign; a claim challenged by media reports and the opposition.

A major highlight of the latest campaign launched by the state industries department is the programme called Mission 1000 which aims to take 1,000 micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to the Rs 100-crore turnover club.

“Some people had raised eyebrows when we said that one lakh enterprises will be launched in a year. However, we could achieve the aim within eight months. Year of Enterprises 2.0 is being launched based on the acceptance the first edition of the campaign got. Mission 1000 aims to help 1,000 select MSMEs achieve Rs 100 crore turnover in four years. A special Scale-up Mission will be formed to achieve this aim. MSMEs with an experience of at least three years will be eligible for the supporting scheme. The companies will be selected based on scores in different areas. The programme will infuse confidence among all entrepreneurs,” Pinarayi said at the function held at Gokulam Park Convention Centre, Kaloor, here.

The chief minister said the government wanted to attract investments and create a sustainable industrial ecosystem. He reiterated that the allegation that Kerala has not been industrial-friendly was wrong. “The source of such a campaign is not investors nor business people. There are vested interests who want to defame the state at any cost,” he said.

The chief minister went on to explain the various initiatives taken by the government to improve the ease of doing business in the state. He highlighted the government’s efforts to improve business and employment opportunities as part of the Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor. “We are trying to realise investments to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore as part of this. As many as 22,000 people will get employment directly and 80,000 indirectly as part of this. The government is leading many such projects. The industrial policy was announced recently to strengthen such programmes. The government is trying to prepare an industrial atmosphere that is capable of overpowering the challenges posed by the changing times,” he said.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve chaired the meet. He said the next three years will be observed as ‘years of investment’. “The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation will be the driving force behind the scheme. Marketing teams will be deployed in different sectors. They can travel anywhere and attract investments,” the minister said.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the web portal for Mission 1000 and also a YouTube channel launched by the Industries Department to promote the marketing of existing MSMEs. The channel will stream selfie videos introducing products and services provided by MSMEs.