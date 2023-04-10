Minister Riyas plans mini biennales in Kerala as it's curtains on Kochi show

Kochi: Soon, various cities in Kerala may host small-scale versions of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the state's flagship mega art event. Minister for Tourism and Public Works P A Muhammad Riyas announced the state's plan while inaugurating the concluding session of the 5th edition of Kochi Musiris Biennale at the Durbar Hall ground here on Monday.

The minister cited the success of 'Lokame Tharavad', an expo of works by Malayali artists held in Alappuzha to point to the scope of what can be termed 'mini biennales'. "Previous experience convinces us that such small versions can be extended outside Kochi. The Biennale is also a model experiment in heritage conservation," Riyas said.

The minister added that the energy and confidence given by the Biennale to Kerala tourism, which has recovered from the grip of the pandemic, was not small.

Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve hailed Kochi-Muziris Biennale for emerging to the status of a rival to Venice Biennale. Former Minister MA Baby, in the closing message, said that the organisers of the Kochi Muziris Biennale have proved that the biennale can be held even when circumstances were not in favour. The closing ceremony began with a tribute to the late renowned artist Vivan Sundaram. Shubigi Rao, the curator of the fifth edition, was felicitated by former minister M A Baby at the event. Gigy Skaria, P S Jalaja and Radha Gomati, the curators of the exhibition titled 'Idam', were also felicitated.

Curtains came down on the three-month event on Monday as Bose Krishnamachari, the president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, lowered the flag at Aspinwall House, the main venue.

Minister P Rajeeve announced the Students Biennale Awards.

Performance by playback singer Sithara Krishnakumar's Project Malabaricus music band marked the culmination of the event.