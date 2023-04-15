Malayalam
Congress to approach Church leaders to counter BJP move, Sudhakaran to meet Thalassery Bishop today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 15, 2023 12:58 PM IST Updated: April 15, 2023 02:03 PM IST
KPCC president K Sudhakaran
KPCC president K Sudhakaran. File Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: In light of BJP's efforts to appease the Christian minority ahead of the general elections next year, the Congress has decided to reach out to the leaders of the community to garner their support. KPCC President K Sudhakaran will visit  Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany on Saturday evening.

The Thalassery Archbishop had recently observed that Christians would vote for the BJP if the rubber prices were raised to Rs 300 per kg.

He will also meet other Church leaders like Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and Thamarassery Bishop next week. Other Congress leaders like VD Satheesan and KC Venugopal are also likely to join the outreach programme.

The Political Affairs Committee of the Congress is likely to discuss the BJP’s attempts to grow closer to Christian Churches close on the heels of the Prime Minister’s Easter diplomacy next week.

The 'A' and 'I' groups of the Congress are of the view that the State leadership had viewed the issue lightly. The groups, which demand that the party leadership must reach out to the Church leaderships, alleged that the BJP and the CPI(M) were capitalising on the Congress’s approach to the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the heart of Delhi on Easter.  

