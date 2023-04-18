Christians in Kerala know BJP is wolf in sheep’s clothing: VD Satheesan

Kochi: The Congress in Kerala continues to question the BJP’s outreach programmes eyeing the support of the Christian community. Congress leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday tried to expose what his party believes to be a pretentious gesture by the BJP.

Satheesan said the Christians know that the BJP is nothing but a “wolf in a sheep’s clothing”.

“Christians of the state are much aware that the new-found bonhomie with the BJP will not stand the test of time as the latter's friendly attitude is nothing but a pretension,” the Congress said here on Tuesday.

Starting from Easter day early this month, there was a steady stream of top state and national BJP leaders arriving at Churches, Church headquarters in Kerala and also homes of faithful.

"The attack against Christian's in the country is on the rise. All saw the protests taken out by the Christian's in Mumbai and Delhi recently, against the increasing attacks. There was a petition in the apex court recently which said 598 churches and Christian places of worships was attacked. We also heard a Karnataka BJP minister’s statement that if a Christian comes to your house he should be beaten up," said Satheesan.

"The Kerala Christian's are baffled that when their people are attacked in rest of the country, a sudden show of love and affection in Kerala has got other overtures and they will never be able to take a positive stand towards the BJP. Incidentally, recently, about 94 bureaucrats wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an end to the attack on Christians in the country," said Satheesan. He said Christian's here will not fall into the trap set by the BJP.

Christians in Kerala account for around 19 per cent of the 3.30 crore population.