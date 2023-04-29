Malayalam
2-year-old run over by car in Tripunithura, dies; driver arrested

Our Correspondent
Published: April 29, 2023 08:15 AM IST
Adi. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died in a car accident here while walking with his mother in Tripunithura.

Adi, the son of Ranjith and Ramya from Puthiyakav Upidithara House, met the tragic end when a speeding car ran over him. Adi's mother Ramya, who sustained injuries on her limbs and head, was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.

According to the preliminary investigation, the car was overspeeding at the time of the accident.

The car driver, Bosco Dikota, was arrested by the Hill Palace police. The car was packed with household items.

Despite the rule that large items should be loaded only in goods vehicles, the car was loaded with such items.

